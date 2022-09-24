Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.88

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 2323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Envista Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Envista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Envista by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,933 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Envista by 4,678.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Envista by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 177,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Envista by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,040,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,932,000 after purchasing an additional 406,559 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

