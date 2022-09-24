ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.55 Million

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has a market cap of $12.55 million and $377,905.00 worth of ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index coin can now be purchased for $8.13 or 0.00042587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Profile

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s launch date was March 14th, 2021. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s total supply is 1,544,652 coins. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/ethfli.

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Flexible Leverage Index lets users leverage a collateralized debt position in a safe and efficient way by abstracting its management into a simple index. It enabled market participants to take on leverage while minimizing the transaction costs and risks associated with maintaining collateralized debt.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

