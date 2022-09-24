EthereumMax (EMAX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.35 Million

EthereumMax (EMAX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. EthereumMax has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and $8,844.00 worth of EthereumMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumMax coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EthereumMax has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EthereumMax alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EthereumMax Profile

EthereumMax launched on May 12th, 2021. EthereumMax’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 coins. EthereumMax’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_max and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EthereumMax is https://reddit.com/r/EthereumMax. EthereumMax’s official website is www.ethereummax.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumMax

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumMax is an expansion of the Ethereum ecosystem. $eMax is a decentralized financial cryptocurrency hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to provide a secured approach to managing digital assets and providing instant access to rewards for holders.The token was built with a vision to strengthen the existing systems while adding secondary benefits that redistributes 2% of all transactions to existing holders. This will supply investors with an increase of $eMax in their wallets with each transaction.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.