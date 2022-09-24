Etherparty (FUEL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,434.00

Etherparty (FUEL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $286,395.66 and $18,434.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,957.31 or 1.00000874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011722 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00067547 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com.

Etherparty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

