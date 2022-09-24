ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Tops $0.0205

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. ETNA Network has a market cap of $2.05 million and $12,513.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. ETNA Network’s official website is etna.network/home.

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi.ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism.”

