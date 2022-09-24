EverRise Price Tops $0.0004 (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. EverRise has a market cap of $28.82 million and $62,459.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EverRise has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EverRise

EverRise’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins. The official website for EverRise is www.everrise.com. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/EverRise.

EverRise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

