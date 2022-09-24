extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $19,838.42 and $109.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00327569 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00128925 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00075531 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00053554 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,122,461 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

