FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $430.45, but opened at $410.78. FactSet Research Systems shares last traded at $401.17, with a volume of 1,694 shares.
The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.07). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,207. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 122,485 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
