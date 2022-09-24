Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.95. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $88.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 124.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

