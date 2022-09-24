Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.95. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $88.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.