FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.64.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.06. FedEx has a 12-month low of $146.65 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

