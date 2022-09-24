Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,932.00

Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Feisty Doge NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Feisty Doge NFT has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $24,932.00 worth of Feisty Doge NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feisty Doge NFT has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Feisty Doge NFT Coin Profile

Feisty Doge NFT launched on August 19th, 2021. Feisty Doge NFT’s total supply is 100,013,673,040 coins. The official website for Feisty Doge NFT is feistydoge.art. Feisty Doge NFT’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feisty Doge NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$NFD represents a fractional ownership of the Fiesty Doge NFT, an NFT that was minted by the owner and photographer of the shiba-inu in the doge meme. In the case of a fractional buyout, tokens can be redeemed for the equivalent value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feisty Doge NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feisty Doge NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feisty Doge NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

