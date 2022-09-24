Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Feisty Doge NFT has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Feisty Doge NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Feisty Doge NFT has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $24,932.00 worth of Feisty Doge NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Feisty Doge NFT Profile

Feisty Doge NFT was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Feisty Doge NFT’s total supply is 100,013,673,040 coins. Feisty Doge NFT’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feisty Doge NFT is feistydoge.art.

Feisty Doge NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$NFD represents a fractional ownership of the Fiesty Doge NFT, an NFT that was minted by the owner and photographer of the shiba-inu in the doge meme. In the case of a fractional buyout, tokens can be redeemed for the equivalent value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feisty Doge NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feisty Doge NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feisty Doge NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

