Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

