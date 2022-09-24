Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,099,000 after purchasing an additional 958,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CAH opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.