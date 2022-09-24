Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $97.76 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average of $107.16.

