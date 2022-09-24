Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IWV opened at $213.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.69 and a 200-day moving average of $236.99.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

