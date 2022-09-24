Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $329,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.90.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $184.56 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.71 and its 200-day moving average is $198.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

