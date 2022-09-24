Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.44 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

