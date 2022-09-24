Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.26 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.