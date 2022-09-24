Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 5.1 %

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $81.65 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.