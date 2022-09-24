Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,132 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.31% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth $296,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $36.81 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26.

