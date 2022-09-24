Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.64.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $78.77 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.