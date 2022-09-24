Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,682,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,516 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 370,147 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,814 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 959,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 61,092 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $53.57.

