FileStar Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (STAR)

FileStar (STAR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One FileStar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FileStar has a market capitalization of $518,714.00 and $21,953.00 worth of FileStar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FileStar has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FileStar alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FileStar Coin Profile

FileStar was first traded on October 30th, 2020. FileStar’s total supply is 63,320,132 coins. FileStar’s official Twitter account is @FileStarProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FileStar’s official website is filestar.net/en.

Buying and Selling FileStar

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer.The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FileStar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FileStar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FileStar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FileStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FileStar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.