First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after buying an additional 74,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 857,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,327 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $48.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

