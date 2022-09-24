Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

NYSE HD opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.37. The company has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

