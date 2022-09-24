Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.32. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $71.16.

