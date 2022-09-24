Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $38.58 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.