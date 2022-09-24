Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in United Rentals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $263.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.85 and a 200-day moving average of $299.58. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

