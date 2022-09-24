Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.09 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

