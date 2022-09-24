Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $164.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.90 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

