Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $288.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

