Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $744,840,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.40.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

