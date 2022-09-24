Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.15

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.15 and last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 3819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

