Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 119,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

