Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 85 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in IQVIA by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $189.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.92. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

