Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,117,000 after acquiring an additional 296,933 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.58%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

