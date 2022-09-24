Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

