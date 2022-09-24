Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,105 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 127.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average of $157.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

