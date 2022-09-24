Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $199.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.87. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

