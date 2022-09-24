Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $593.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $590.21 and a one year high of $853.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

