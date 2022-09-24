Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $204,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,096.84 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,634.34 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,183.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,097.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,356.53.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.