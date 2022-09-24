Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 6,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $436.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $881.12.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

