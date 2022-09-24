Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.81.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

