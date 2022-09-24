Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 393 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock opened at $127.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.37.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.