GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $21.01

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $21.69. GDS shares last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 758 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.97.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in GDS by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after buying an additional 1,446,044 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in GDS by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.