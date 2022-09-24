GeroWallet (GERO) Tops One Day Volume of $7,740.00

GeroWallet (GERO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, GeroWallet has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. GeroWallet has a total market cap of $92,256.00 and approximately $7,740.00 worth of GeroWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeroWallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GeroWallet Profile

GeroWallet’s launch date was May 11th, 2021. GeroWallet’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for GeroWallet is gerowallet.io. GeroWallet’s official Twitter account is @GeroWallet.

GeroWallet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeroWallet is named in honor of Gerolamo Cardano, an Italian polymath, and is a next-generation Web3 wallet. In addition to traditional functionality that currently exists in Web3 wallets, GeroWallet provides users with the ability to purchase digital assets using fiat. GeroWallet also allows users to swap, stake, and margin trade synthetic assets. These functions are designed with a focus on user experience, providing a full suite of features for naive and seasoned enthusiasts.$GERO is the native token for the GeroWallet platform. This will be originally available as an ERC-20 token on Uniswap, that will be bridged to Cardano with the Alonzo fork.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeroWallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeroWallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeroWallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

