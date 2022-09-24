Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 33,751 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,751 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

