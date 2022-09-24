GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $170,980.47 and $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,970.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00152539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00282810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00751361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00616248 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

