GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges

GNY (GNY) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. GNY has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $73,671.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GNY

GNY was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

